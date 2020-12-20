Roberta Hayman, 98, passed away December 18, 2020.
Her beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of her daughter, Cheryl Perl; grandchildren Jennifer (William) Linder and Jodi (Betsey) Perl-Odell; great-grandchildren Gavin and Carson Linder, and Charlie Odell; daughter-in-law Barbara Floom; nieces Teri Riddles; Sandi (Larry) Hauser and their children Shawn Hauser; Robyn (Joey) Fadem and their daughters Dakota and Sarah; nephew Alan Weinberger; daughter Judy (Jeff) Pass and their children Randy (Kristin) Pass and daughter Madeline, and Rick Pass; Renie Goldberg and her daughters: Sheri (Brett) Tyler and son Justin; Marcie (Joe) Bulko and children Kyle and Lauren; Julie (Jim) Fleck; and a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents Elizabeth and Max Cohen; son Harlan Floom; her husbands Jack Floom and David Hayman; her sister Sookie Weinberger; and son-in-law Stephen Perl. A Renaissance woman, she was devoted to her family and the Jewish community. She volunteered in the child development wing every Tuesday for decades at the Jewish Community Center both in St. Louis, Missouri and in Boca Raton, Florida.
Her great life ended shortly before the end of Chanukah 5781, and she will always be remembered as the shamash of the family, passing her light from family member, friend, or stranger alike. Those who knew her best called her mom, grandma Bua, GiGi, aunt, womsie, ham radio operator, teacher, and world traveler. Her courage, independence, and laughter taught those around her to challenge their character and intellect, as she did even in the final weeks and months of her life. Her devoted daughter, Cheryl, was always by her side, and her generous and straight forward approach to life will be remembered by all who were lucky enough to know her and share her light.
Contributions in Roberta's memory may be made to the charity of the donor's choice. The family would like to send a special thank you to Rabbi Carnie Rose.
