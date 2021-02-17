Roland Lee Roth, February 17, 2021. Beloved husband of Evelyn Bluestein Roth; dear father of Melanie Thiede, Linda Newman and Pamela Schwartz; dear grandfather of Kaitlyn and Hannah Thiede, Sonia Ault, Mark (Becky), Stephen (Sarah), Eric and Brad Schwartz; dear great-grandfather of Alana, Louisa, Late Lea, Aubrey, Landon, Wyatt Schwartz, Harley, Jesse and Nathan Ault. Dear uncle, cousin and friend.
Private family service will be held on Thursday, February 18th at 1:30 PM. Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for Live Stream link.
BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE