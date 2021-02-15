Ronald L. "Ron" Greenspan
Ron, beloved husband of Diane Brodsky Greenspan for 40 years, was the wonderful, generous, and caring father of Laura Greenspan, of Chicago, and Mark Greenspan, of San Francisco. Dear son of the late Dave and Fannie (Potashnick) Greenspan. Brother of Carol (the late Don) Pallo and brother-in-law of Donna Brodsky, Lisa Schwartz, and the late Mark Brodsky. He was a kind and loving grandfather, uncle, cousin, and friend.
A graduate of Ladue ('65) and Mizzou ('69), Ron began his accounting career with Haskins and Sells. He enjoyed a thirty-year career with Mallinckrodt. Respected as a diplomatic leader, Ron was admired for his strategic input and keen financial mind. He served in many executive roles including Director of Audit, Director of IT, and VP of Finance for Mallinckrodt Medical in St. Louis. He also served as CFO of Creations Aromatiques in New York City. Following the Mallinckrodt company sale in 2000, he joined Omnicare Clinical Research in Philadelphia as CFO and retired in a consulting role in 2005. His vast responsibilities enabled him to travel and meet colleagues throughout the world. He found pleasure in maintaining strong ties with his Mallinckrodt friends.
He was very proud of his gardening/landscaping hobby that enhanced the home in Creve Coeur he loved so much. He enjoyed numbers and was a great problem solver; he remained steady in a task until he found the best solution. An avid coin-collector and canasta-player, he also followed a variety of sports. Ron will be greatly missed as a devoted family man and for his honest, humble, and unassuming nature. He was always his own man and for that we will love and miss him forever. Private burial. Memorial contributions appreciated to Moog Center for Deaf Education, c/o Betsy Brooks, 12300 S. 40 Dr, 63141.