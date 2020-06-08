Ronald Waxman, June 8, 2020
Beloved husband of Lisa Bliman Waxman. Dear father of Michael (Donna) Waxman and Syma Waxman. Beloved step-father of Eric (Jillian) Potashnick and Brandon (Tiffany) Potashnick. Loving grandfather of Leo Benjamin Potashnick, Finley Steven Potashnick and Huxley Frank Potashnick. Dear brother of the late Myron (late Mary) Waxman. Beloved brother-in-law of Mona (Charles) Roth. Special friend of Linda Horrell. Dear uncle, cousin and friend.
Ron served his country in the US Navy during the Viet Nam War and he spent years volunteering and serving with the Jewish War Veterans.
He will be remembered for his vivid sense of humor and storytelling. Ron always wanted to make people smile.
Ron was a devoted husband, father and family man. He was caring, thoughtful and warm, and he will be missed by all who knew him.
Private family graveside services. Contributions in Ron’s memory may be made to the Jewish War Veterans or to the Alzheimer’s Association.
