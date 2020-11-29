Ronni F. Gerstein, November 24, 2020
Beloved wife of the late Alan Gerstein. Dear mother of Scott (Lori) Gerstein and Jason Gerstein. Loving grandmother of Brady Gerstein and Libby Gerstein. Beloved sister of Carolyn (Mike) Melman. Dear sister-in-law of the late Norman (the late Myrna) Steinback and the late Marilyn Goldstein. Loving daughter of the late Louis and the late Evelyn Gerber. Beloved aunt of Keith Melman, David (Danielle) Melman, Brad (Ronna) Steinback, Michael (Kristine) Stern, Julie (Lee) Bearman and the late Teri Stern. Loving great-aunt of Madison and Ella Melman, Jeffrey Steinback, and Jonathan, Evan and Matthew Stern. Our dear relative and friend.
Ronni was a beloved, longtime Pre-School Teacher. She enjoyed teaching kids and being an educator. She had a huge love for her family and will be missed by all who knew her.
Due to COVID-19, the service for Ronni Gerstein will be a private family service. Contributions in her memory may be made to American Cancer Society (www.cancer.org) , Early Childhood Center-St. Louis JCC, 2 Millstone Campus Drive, St. Louis, MO 63146 or the Shirlee Green Preschool, c/o Shaare Emeth, 11645 Ladue Road.
A RINDSKOPF-ROTH SERVICE