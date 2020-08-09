Rosalie L. Sterneck, August 8, 2020.
Beloved wife of the late Morris H. Sterneck; dear mother and mother-in-law of Sheryl Layne (Jonathan), Frank Sterneck (Robin) and Steven Sterneck (Carol); dear grandmother of Scott Layne (Kim Lynch) and Shelby Layne (Matthew Quiat), Trent, Evan, Parker and Kendra Sterneck and Seth, Brooke and Rachel Sterneck; dear sister and sister-in-law of Renitta Goldman (Jay) and Linda Nussbaum (Israel); our dear aunt, cousin and friend.
A private family service was held. Memorial contributions preferred to the Jewish Federation of St. Louis, #12 Millstone Campus Drive, 63146 or the charity of your choice. Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information.
