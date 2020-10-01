Ruben Koltun, January 28, 1921 – September 17, 2020, passed away peacefully of natural causes a few months short of his 100th birthday.
Beloved husband of Roseleah Frankel Koltun for 69 years. Dear father of Larry Koltun, Sidney Koltun, Michelle (Eric) Goldstein and the late James Koltun. Loving grandfather of Jessica Fisher, Rachael (Ken) Bond, Molly Koltun and Lauren Goldstein. Dear brother of the late Sidney Koltun. Beloved son of the late Frank and Ida Winner Koltun. Dear uncle, cousin and friend.
Due to the current health situation, the funeral services were private. Contributions in his memory may be made to the Harvey Kornblum Jewish Food Pantry, 10950 Schuetz Road, St. Louis, MO, 63146. The family would like to thank the staff at Delmar Gardens West for the loving care he received, especially the caregivers on Division 3.
