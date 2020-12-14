Ruth Alice Levin, December 12, 2020

Beloved wife of Sidney Levin for 67 years:  dear mother and mother-in-law of Nancy Essman (Gary), Richard Levin and Dr. Thomas Levin (Heather); dear grandmother of Charlie, Allison and Matthew Levin; dear sister and sister-in-law of the late Dr. Herschel Roman (late Carol) and the late Arnold Roman (late Loretta); our dear aunt, sister-in-law, cousin and friend. 

Ruth was a wonderful and supportive mother and friend.  She never knew a stranger and will be greatly missed by all.

Private funeral service will be held.  Memorial contributions preferred to the American Diabetes Association or to a charity of your choice.  Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information.  Berger Memorial Service