Ruth Alice Levin, December 12, 2020
Beloved wife of Sidney Levin for 67 years: dear mother and mother-in-law of Nancy Essman (Gary), Richard Levin and Dr. Thomas Levin (Heather); dear grandmother of Charlie, Allison and Matthew Levin; dear sister and sister-in-law of the late Dr. Herschel Roman (late Carol) and the late Arnold Roman (late Loretta); our dear aunt, sister-in-law, cousin and friend.
Ruth was a wonderful and supportive mother and friend. She never knew a stranger and will be greatly missed by all.
Private funeral service will be held. Memorial contributions preferred to the American Diabetes Association or to a charity of your choice. Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information. Berger Memorial Service