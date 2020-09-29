Ruth Klaven, February 11, 1925 - September 24, 2020, in San Francisco, CA, after succumbing to Covid-19.
Beloved wife of the late Jerome Klaven. Dear mother and mother in law of Phyllis (Larry) Almas, Donald (Sandy) Klaven, and Nancy (John) Valente. Loving grandmother of Shaun (Wendy) Almas, James (Holi) Almas, Curtis (Lisa) Almas, Marshal (Christina) Klaven, Jeremy (Sarah) Klaven, Jacob (Natalie) Klaven, and Hannah Valente. Beloved great grandmother of Gage, Hoyt, Paris, and Tyler Almas, and Gabriella, Hallie, Ruby, Tamara, Maya, and Noam Klaven. Dear daughter of the late Abe and Lily Lazarus. Beloved sister to the late Helen (Sam) Gardner, late Raymond (Esther) Lazarus, late Edward (Rosa Lee) Lazarus, late Daniel (Marcella) Lazarus, and her twin who died at age 4, the late Louis Lazarus. Dear aunt, great aunt, cousin and friend of many.
Ruth was born and raised in St. Louis, living through the depression above her parent’s tailor shop on South Broadway and graduating from McKinley High School. She found the love of her life in 1945 at a USO dance, and even with his early death, never remarried. As a homemaker she raised her three children, always deeply involved in their school activities, as room mother and scouting troop volunteer. She taught her children the value of education, authenticity and independence. “Where this is a will, there is a way” was Ruth. She was a member of Bnai El Temple and never missed a sisterhood luncheon, where she formed life-long friendships. She worked at Famous Brand Shoes for more than 20 years and thrived on the many relationships she formed with customers and colleagues of all ages, who she greatly missed upon retirement at age 82.
She had a positive outlook on life and a can do attitude. With her dry sense of humor, she could brighten any room. Her glass was not just half full, it was over-flowing.
Due to Covid restrictions, private family services are planned at Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery White Road, with a future gathering planned to celebrate her life. Contributions in her memory can be made to the Jewish Federation of St. Louis or a charity of the donor’s choice that is supporting seniors with COVID. Please wear a mask to protect people who cannot protect themselves, like Ruth.
A RINDSKOPF-ROTH SERVICE