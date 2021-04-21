Ruth Sobel, September 5, 1936 to April 21, 2021.
Beloved wife of the late, Fred M. Sobel, adored mother and mother-in-law to Cindy Frank (Steve) and Amy Gallant (Steve). Sweetest Mimi to Richie Gallant (Jamie), Tommy Gallant, Robbie Frank and Katie Frank. Great Mimi to Bennett Gallant.
Ruthie was born and raised in St. Louis, the only child of the late Celia and Herman Levin. She met the love of her life, Fred, when she asked him on a date and the rest is history. Ruthie took great pleasure in raising her daughters, bowling, volunteering and mastering the games of canasta, bridge, and Maj. She was also an incredibly talented pianist and cook.
Ruth and Fred hosted families at their pool each Sunday featuring snow cones and delicious dinners. With her daughters grown, she began her nearly 30-year retail career at Famous Barr/Macy’s. She helped dress the most stylish St. Louisans and was well known as a fashionista. She loved traveling the world with her many friends and treated her children and grandchildren to special spring break vacations each year. Ruthie was a friend to many and will be truly missed.
Private Funeral Service Friday, April 23, 2021, 11 AM at Congregation Temple Israel. Please visit www.bergermemorialchapel.com for Live Stream details. Private interment follows at Beth Hamedrosh Hagodol Cemetery.
Memorial Contributions preferred to Jewish Federation of St. Louis or National Council of Jewish Women St. Louis. BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE