S. Nathan "Nate" Kraines passed away peacefully with his family by his side on April 17, 2021 at 89 years of age after a short illness. Survived by his beloved wife and best friend of more than 63 years, Elly Kraines, cherished Dad of Larry Kraines (Tracey Jacksier) and Kim Aubry (Curtis).
Nate was a loving grandpa of Ben Kraines and Rachel Aubry. Further survived by an older sister Rochelle Kraines Harris of St. Louis, niece Sharon Harris Hadasi (Eli Hadasi) of Arad, Israel, and nephew David Harris (Margie Diekemper) of St. Louis. Preceded in death by his oldest sister May Fastman. And survived by his loving cat Robby.
Nate was an active and contributing member of Congregation Emanu-El of Waukesha, Wisconsin for over 54 years. He was founder of the Waukesha Tennis Association, a longtime USTA volunteer, and a beloved contributor to the Oconomowoc Historical Society and Museum Model Railroad Division for the past 10 years.
Nate was born March 22, 1932 to Celia and Morris Kraines in St. Louis, Missouri. He graduated from Washington University - St. Louis in 1958. He and Elly moved to the Waukesha area in 1966. Nate worked as an industrial engineer for several companies and as a manufacturer’s representative for 20 years until his retirement in 2000. Throughout his life he enjoyed building model railroad cars, playing tennis and bridge, raising his family and contributing to his communities.
Private services were held. Contributions may go to Congregation Emanu-El of Waukesha and Waukesha Food Pantry.