Sally Ruth Luftman, 91, passed away October 5, 2020.
Sally was born December 21, 1928 in St. Louis, Missouri to parents Louis and Rose Rubin. She graduated from McKinley High School and attended Washington University, both in St. Louis. She married Martin Cotlar in 1950 and had one son, Larry Cotlar.
Following Martin’s death, Sally married Bill Luftman and moved to Des Moines in 1968. Sally worked as an administrative assistant and bank teller until she retired in 1995. She was a long-time member of Temple B’nai Jeshurun. She volunteered transcribing books into braille. She enjoyed playing mahjong, reading, listening to classical music and watching old movies.
Sally is survived by her son, Lance Luftman (Kris) of Manhattan, KS; daughter-in-law, Deb Brewer of Des Moines; grandchildren, Lauren Northness, Mike Luftman, Zac Couture and Zachary Brewer; three great grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and their families. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands, Martin Cotlar and Bill Luftman; her brother, Sidney Rubin; her twin sister, Mary Ann Rosenbaum, and her son, Larry Cotlar.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Jewish Federation of Greater Des Moines.
Graveside services will be 3pm, Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Jewish Glendale Cemetery in Des Moines. The graveside will be livestreamed for those unable to attend. A link will appear around 2:45pm, Wednesday on Sally’s obituary page at www.IlesCares.com, where you may also leave online condolences.
Arrangements by Iles Dunn's Chapel, 2121 Grand Avenue, Des Moines, Iowa.