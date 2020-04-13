Sam Kaufman, April 11, 2020
Beloved husband of the late Shirley Kaufman; dear father and father-in-law of Richard A. Kaufman (Eyla,), Jeffrey W. Kaufman and Nancy S. Kaufman; dear grandfather of Claire and Ben Kaufman; dear brother and brother-in-law of the late Ruth Sacks (late Max) and Dorothy Schneider (Harold); our dear uncle, cousin and friend.
Sam spent 50 years in the real estate industry where clients impressed with his integrity, friendliness and knowledge returned to him time and time again to help them buy and sell their homes.
Private services were held. Memorial contributions preferred to Jewish Family and Children’s Service. Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information.
