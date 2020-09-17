Sandra Ellen “Sandy” Schultz, September 16, 2020 at the age of 69.
High-school sweetheart and cherished wife of Craig Martin Schultz for 48 years. Beloved mother of Debbie Schultz and Jennifer (Douglas) Patchin. Loving grandmother of Andrew and Tyler Patchin. Dear daughter of the late Frank and the late Leona Elkins and daughter-in-law of the late Louis “Bob” (Mary) Schultz and Ida (the late Harold) Motchan. Beloved sister and sister-in-law of Phyllis (Craig) Appel, Sandy (Peter) Cowhey, and Donna (the late Patrick) Hanley. Loving niece of the late Lester (Joan) Sherman. Dear aunt, great aunt, cousin, niece, and special friend.
Due to the current health situation, the service will be private. A memorial service for Sandy will be planned for the coming spring. Contributions in Sandy’s memory may be made to Pedal the Cause, 9288 Dielman Industrial Drive, St. Louis, MO, 63132.
A RINDSKOPF-ROTH SERVICE