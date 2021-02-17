Sandy Leventhal, age 88, passed away peacefully on Monday February 15, 2021 surrounded by family and loved ones at home in Charleston, SC. Dear wife of the late Benjamin Hersckowitz and the late Norman Leventhal, Daughter of the late Louis and the late Betty Craven, sister of the late Larry (Bobbye) and Marty Craven; mother of Pam Hersckowitz Estoppey (Pierre) and Robin Hersckowitz Massey (Michael) and the late Mark Hersckowitz; grandmother of Robert Buscemi, Scott Buscemi (Carly), Bari Hersckowitz (Zach-pending), Sydney Hersckowitz, Sophie Estoppey and Olivia Estoppey; great-grandmother of Andie Liv Buscemi
Sandy lived in Saint Louis all her life before moving to Charleston, SC. For over 40 years, Sandy treasured working at The Muny. She prided herself on the accomplishments of her children and grandchildren. She was truly loved and will be missed by all.
Due to the current COVID situation, a private service will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations in Sandy’s memory preferred to your favorite charity. BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE