It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Sanford Goldman; beloved husband of Rita Goldman; devoted father of Linda (late David) Cherwitz, Howard Goldman, Maxine (Roark) Weil and Maureen (Larry) Goldstein; loving grandfather of Jason (Rebecca) Goldstein, David Goldstein, Kevin Cherwitz, Joseph Weil and Samantha Weil; adoring son of the late Joseph and late Rose Goldman and son-in-law of the late Morris and late Rose Ellis; dear brother and brother-in-law to the late Florine (late Albert) Korlin and Bill (Patty) Goldman, Saul (Irene) Ellis, the late David (Cynthia) Ellis and Carl Puritz. A caring uncle and friend to many.
Born in St Louis, Missouri, Sanford attended Clayton Schools and the University of Missouri in Columbia where he met his wife Rita, to whom he was married for 66 years. He served in the Army as a First Lieutenant. He worked for RAK Sales, before starting his own company as a custom homebuilder and later worked in real estate and remodeling. Sanford volunteered in many capacities at Congregation B’nai Amoona, City of Olivette and Old Newsboy Day for over 50 years. His greatest joy was his family. He touched so many in his 87 years and will be truly missed.
Due to the the current pandemic, a private funeral was held for the immediate family. A memorial service to honor Sanford’s memory and celebrate his life will be scheduled for a later date. Donations in memory of Sanford can be made to The National Kidney Foundation, Old Newsboys, or Congregation B’nai Amoona.