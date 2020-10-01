Sanford R. Payuk, 85 years old, passed away peacefully on September 20, 2020. He was the son of the late Louis and late Lena Payuk. Husband of the late Charlotte Joseph Payuk. Father of Linda (Todd) Zweig and Lisa (David) Grafman. Grandfather of Dr. Aaron Zweig (fiancée Dr. Luisa Bonilla), Jared Grafman, Elliot Grafman and Hannah Zweig (Jordan) Titus. Brother of the late Kenneth (the late Fannie) Payuk, the late Stanley (the late Jean and the late Lil) Payuk, and the late Pearl (the late Andrew “Thomas”) Nanos. Uncle, cousin and friend of many.
Sanford loved his wife, children and grandchildren. He spent his time collecting books, movies and assembling model airplanes. He enjoyed cooking and shopping for his family and throughout his life cared for many plants, birds and dogs. He served his country in the US Army.
Due to the current health situation, the services were private. Contributions in his memory may be made to the Missouri Botanical Garden, 4344 Shaw Blvd., St. Louis, MO, 63110.
