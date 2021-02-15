Sara Faye Fixman, Age 70, passed away on February 11, 2021
Beloved wife of Michael Fixman for 48 years. Dear mother and mother in law of Ken (Lauren) Fixman and the late Gregory Fixman; Grandmother of Matthew and Gabriel Fixman; Sister of the late Tammy Grossman; dear daughter of the late Ann and George Grossman; dear aunt, cousin and best friend to many.
Sara was a tireless advocate and Educator for others. She championed the less fortunate and people with special needs. Her philosophy was to give her all to her family and those around her. Sara loved being a mother. She always gave above and beyond for her family and friends.
A private funeral service will take place on Tuesday, February 16 at 12:30 PM CST. Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for Live Stream details. Memorial contributions in her name may be made to Jewish Family Services or the Harvey Kornblum Jewish Food Pantry.
BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE