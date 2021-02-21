Scott A. Choden, February 16, 2021
Beloved son of the late Ruben and the late Eleanor Choden; dear brother of Susan Plattner, Audrey Choden, and Juli Choden; loving uncle of Samuel and Benjamin Krauskopf and a dear friend to many.
He was loving and caring to felines, Bebe and Spanky. Scott was an exceptionally unique individual. He was intelligent, kind-hearted, generous and very loyal to friends and family. He was always quick with sarcastic wit and he certainly knew the value of self-deprecating humor.
A private service will be held. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Scott’s memory may be made to the Humane Society of Missouri. BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE