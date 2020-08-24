Selma Kramer, June 17, 1927 - August 22, 2020.
Beloved wife of the late Irving Kramer, dear mother and mother-in-law of Karen (Jeff) Wagner, Judy (Tom) Schlesinger, and Dr. Robert (Judy) Kramer; dear grandmother of Brian (Lisa) Wagner, Dr. Tracey (Brent) Stevens, Elizabeth Schlesinger, Matt (Emily) Kramer, Dr. Michael (Dr. Stephanie) Kramer, Lauren Kramer, and William Schlesinger; dear great-grandmother of Isaac and Shayna Wagner, Samuel Stevens, Gabriel, Eli, Layla and Mara Kramer; dear daughter of the late Henry and the late Esther Baker; dear sister-in-law of the late Harris (Ida) Kramer, the late David (Ada) Kramer, the late Faye (Tom) Abrams.
Selma was a gracious, kind, thoughtful and loving person. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend, and was loved by all who met her. She grew up the beloved daughter of Henry and Esther Baker, who instilled in her the importance of family and hard work. She met Irving on a blind date and they were married for 62 years. Together, they ran a business while focusing their energy on raising 3 active, wonderful children, spending much time with close family friends and neighbors at sporting events, pools, farms, and in their own backyard. In their later years, they travelled around the world, played tennis, bridge, and ate ice cream whenever possible – and shared the accomplishments of her children and grandchildren with anyone who would listen.
Selma taught us so much about bravery, perseverance and grace, as well as how to stand up for oneself in spite of facing great odds. After a major stroke at age 74, Selma never stopped trying to regain the independence that she had lost. Wearing makeup and striking clothes, looking ever the beautiful lady that she was, she challenged herself in physical therapy and on the treadmill, refusing to succumb to a wheelchair for years after.
Though her voice grew weaker and weaker, she managed to use her smile, her wave and her loving handhold to endear herself to whomever she met, and her one little finger to get whatever she needed. Her children remained attentive and caring until the end, and she never stopped showing appreciation for them and for her terrific caregivers. When she finally grew weary of the challenge, she made it clear that she hated to leave, and left as gracefully as she lived – quietly and peacefully, after once more holding the hands of her devoted 3 children, and facetiming with her 7 beautiful grandchildren and 7 beautiful great-grandchildren. Her legacy is her love, her bravery and perseverance, and her grace.
A private family service will be held. Memorial contributions preferred to Moog Center for Deaf Education, 12300 South Forty Drive St. Louis, MO 63141, www.moogcenter.org or the charity of your choice. Visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information.
