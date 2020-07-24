Shirley E. Wexler, July 20, 2020
Beloved wife of the late A. Martin Wexler; dear mother and mother-in-law of Barbara Nelson (Fred), Mitch Wexler (Donna Larkin) and Randy Wexler (Kelly); dear sister and sister-in-law of Burt Pearl (Sharon) and Jim Pearl (Claudette); dear grandmother of Rick Nelson (Amanda), Amanda Nelson, Breanna Timko (Dan), Haley Hughes (Ross), and Stephanie Larkin; great-grandmother of Mikey Conway, Reegan Nelson, Kadence Gray and Kennedy Gray; dear sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, and cousin.
Private graveside services were held at New Mt Sinai Cemetery. Memorial contributions preferred to Hope Hospice, 10754 Indian Head Industrial Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63132 or a charity of your choice. Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information.
BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE