Shirley Eleanor Kaplan Snitzer, March 13, 2020
Beloved wife of the late Dr. Jules M. Snitzer; dear mother and mother in law of Marjorie L. Thompson (Leroy), Dr. Jeffrey M. Snitzer (Maria) and Dr. Richard D. Snitzer (Larissa); dear grandmother of Elizabeth Snitzer, Kathryn Drake (David) and Matthew Snitzer; dear sister of Dotty (Jim) Ellis; dear sister-in-law of Mildred Hoffman (late Harry) and the late Genevieve Snitzer; former mother-in-law of Julie Stapf; dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many.
Private family service will be held. Memorial contributions preferred to the Sophia M. Sachs Butterfly House, the Harvey Kornblum Jewish Food Pantry or the charity of your choice. Visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information.
BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE