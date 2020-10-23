Shirley Gerchen died October 23, 2020
Beloved wife of 59 years of the late Marvin Gerchen. Dear mother of Lisa (Rob) Portnoy, David (Ruth) Gerchen and Bob (Robin Hancock) Gerchen. Cherished grandmother of Benjamin (Katrina) Portnoy, Annalise Webb, Joseph (Staci) Gerchen, Michelle Gerchen, Steven Gerchen, Alexandra Gerchen, Jean-Martin Gerchen. Allison (Christian) Meyer and Robert Hancock. Precious daughter of the late Isadore and late Faye Riezman, and devoted sister to the late Samuel (late Alice) Riezman. Sister-in-law to the late Bernard (late Irma) Gerchen and the late Martin Gerchen and aunt to nieces and nephews. Her life was enriched by her many cousins and close friends.
Shirley was born on August 11, 1927 at Jewish Hospital in St. Louis. After graduating from Soldan High School in 1945, she attended secretarial school.
For many years, Shirley worked as a secretary and hotel concierge. She volunteered at Mercy Cancer Center for 12 years, established a library at her condominium development and volunteered as a librarian at Central School, in the Ladue School District.
Shirley was an avid reader and news junkie, and was forever seeking knowledge. She loved to travel and she and Marvin enjoyed many Elderhostel trips. She played Mah Jongg for over 60 years and was known as a “shark”. Shirley greatest joy was spending time with her family and friends, and she was always willing to help them.
A private family service will be held at Chesed Shel Emeth on White Road. Contributions in her memory may be made to the Harvey Kornblum Jewish Food Pantry, 10601 Baur Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63132.