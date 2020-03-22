Shirley Goldstein (nee Kraus), March 18, 2020
Beloved wife of 63 years to the late Jack Louis Goldstein. Dear daughter of
the late Hilda and Sam Kraus. Loving mother of Nadine Sue Goldstein,
Sheldon Irvin (Michelle) Goldstein, Elaine Hope (Mark) Froneberger, and
Barbara Lynne Goldstein. Beloved grandmother of Sara (David) Fok,
Kimberly Goldstein-Scopellite, Miriam Froneberger, and Sofia and Eliana
Maia-Goldstein. Dear sister of the late Peggy (the late Bill) Weiss and the
late Florence (Alan) Lazaroff. Loving sister-in-law of the late Bea and Dave
Goldstein, the late Rose and Isadore “Izzy” Bernstein, the late Ruth and
Henry Kelner, the late Dorothy and “Doc” Goldman, the late Sophie and
Simon Goldstein, the late Margie and Sidney Goldstein, the late Leona and
Hyman Goldstein and the late Irene and Marcus Goldstein. Special aunt to many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great nephews. Remembrances to table mates Helen Billner, Reneé Carson and Leona Stein. Our dear cousin and friend.
Shirley was a talented artist and enjoyed painting, knitting, baking (her
angel food cake was a family favorite!), and she loved to shop. She is
going to be with her husband, and will be missed tremendously by those of
us she leaves behind.
Private family services were held. A memorial celebration of Shirley’s life
will be held at a later date. Contributions in her memory may be made to
the National Council of Jewish Women at
https://www.ncjw.org/act/action/donate/
