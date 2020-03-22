Shirley Goldstein

Shirley Goldstein (nee Kraus), March 18, 2020

Beloved wife of 63 years to the late Jack Louis Goldstein. Dear daughter of

the late Hilda and Sam Kraus. Loving mother of Nadine Sue Goldstein,

Sheldon Irvin (Michelle) Goldstein, Elaine Hope (Mark) Froneberger, and

Barbara Lynne Goldstein. Beloved grandmother of Sara (David) Fok,

Kimberly Goldstein-Scopellite, Miriam Froneberger, and Sofia and Eliana

Maia-Goldstein. Dear sister of the late Peggy (the late Bill) Weiss and the

late Florence (Alan) Lazaroff. Loving sister-in-law of the late Bea and Dave

Goldstein, the late Rose and Isadore “Izzy” Bernstein, the late Ruth and

Henry Kelner, the late Dorothy and “Doc” Goldman, the late Sophie and

Simon Goldstein, the late Margie and Sidney Goldstein, the late Leona and

Hyman Goldstein and the late Irene and Marcus Goldstein.  Special aunt to many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great nephews.  Remembrances to table mates Helen Billner, Reneé Carson and Leona Stein. Our dear cousin and friend.



 

Shirley was a talented artist and enjoyed painting, knitting, baking (her

angel food cake was a family favorite!), and she loved to shop. She is

going to be with her husband, and will be missed tremendously by those of

us she leaves behind.

 

Private family services were held. A memorial celebration of Shirley’s life

will be held at a later date. Contributions in her memory may be made to

the National Council of Jewish Women at

https://www.ncjw.org/act/action/donate/

