Shirley Mae Soule, May 7, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Herbert Henry Soule; dear mother and mother-in-law of Caren Morton (Gary), Naomi Soule (Terry) and Andrew Soule (Michele); dear grandmother of Ana Morton, and Ben and Sam Soule; dear sister of the late Hubert Binowitz (Beryl); our dear aunt, cousin, and friend.
A private family graveside service will be held on May 10. A celebration of Shirley’s life will be held at a later date. Shirley was a member of Central Reform Congregation. Memorial contributions preferred to Central Reform Congregation, 5020 Waterman Blvd, 63108. Visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information.
BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE