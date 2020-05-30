Shirley Moonshine Boraz, September 12, 1926 - May 26, 2020
Beloved wife of the late Stanley Boraz. Devoted mother of Ilita (Geoffrey)Temple & Sydney (Allen) Rosen. Loving grandmother of Monica (Chad) Mulligan, Jason (Claudia) Temple, Stacie (Rick) Fessler, Justin (Heather) Rosen, & fur-baby, Riley Rosen. Proud “GG” of Colin & Tyler Mulligan, Kaitlyn & Reagan Fessler, Bryce Rosen, & Preston Temple. Sister & sister-in-law of the late Solon (Helen) Moonshine, the late Jerry (Tina) Moonshine, the late Doris (Arthur) Wolk, the late Pierce (Marilyn) Moonshine, & the late David (Delores) Moonshine. Our dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin, & dear friend.
From the time she was young, Shirley used her artistic ability to create charcoal sketchings, oil paint portraits, and carried her talent into her love for cooking, baking, & catering. She won cooking & baking contests creating legendary one-of-a-kind recipes like no other. This lead to the 30+ years of Stan & Shirley’s renowned St. Louis’ Alan’s Deli.
Due to the challenging times, a private family service will be held at Jefferson Barracks. Memorial contributions preferred to the St. Louis Veteran’s Home, 10600 Lewis & Clark Blvd. St. Louis, MO 63136. Visit Bergermemorialchapel.com for more information.
