Shirley Ponfil Weiss, December 19, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Calvin H. Weiss, DDS; dear mother and mother-in-law of Steven (Linda), the late Michael and John (Jane Roodman) Weiss; dear grandmother of Heather (Rob) Dunkel and Cory Weiss, Ben (Britta Han, MD) and Rachel (Matt) Kalina; dear great-grandmother of Sophie and Robbie Dunkel and Calvin Kalina. Our dear aunt, cousin and friend.
From the beginning Shirley Weiss was a beauty, a fashionista and as she aged everyone stopped her to comment on her stunning white hair. Shirley was an avid and excellent card player, she prepared gourmet meals and entertained beautifully. Shirley’s attention to detail was evident in her masterful needlepoint. She always added humor into her storytelling. Most important Shirley she was a fiercely devoted and proud mother, grandmother and great- grandmother. Above all Shirley was a loving wife to her Calvin for 65 years.”
A private family service will be held. Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information. Memorial contributions preferred to the charity of your choice.
