Shlomo Fredman, December 20, 2020
Beloved husband of the late Marsha Eileen Fredman. Dear father and father-in-law of Tzipora (Rabbi Dr. Araron) Ross, Naomi Fredman, Sheara Fredman, Rabbi David (Giti) Fredman, Batya (Stephen) Wertman, and Elan (Dr. Sara) Fredman.
He loved his family. He loved the Torah. He loved the Cardinals and he loved St. Louis. Good night everybody.
Contributions in his memory may be made to Congregation Tpheris Israel Chevra Kadisha, 14550 Ladue Road, Chesterfield, MO, 63017 or to the Epstein Hebrew Academy, 8645 Old Bonhomme Road, St. Louis, MO, 63132. A RINDSKOPF-ROTH SERVICE