Sidney Silverman, September 11, 2020
Passed away peacefully early Friday morning after coming down with pneumonia. He is survived by Phyllis Silverman, his wife of 67 years. He is also survived by his children: Fred Silverman (and Julie Kornfeld) of New York, NY, Mark Silverman of Orlando, FL and Sharen (and Randy) Seiter of Fenton, Mo. Sidney has 5 grandchildren: Jessica and Bari Seiter, Dylan, Morgan and Ely Silverman. Sidney was the son of Ely and Dora Silverman and son-in-law of Dave and Beatrice Weiner, of blessed memory.
A private graveside service was held at Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery in Chesterfield, MO. Memorial contributions preferred to Nusach Hari B’nai Zion or a charity of your choice. Please visitbergermemorialchapel.com for more information.
