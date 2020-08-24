Sidney Yawitz, May 24, 1916 – August 21, 2020
Beloved husband of the late Frances Tockman Yawitz. Dear father of Linda (Elliott) Baum and Michael (Barbara) Yawitz. Loving grandfather of Todd (Jaime) Baum, Craig (Robyn) Baum, Cara Wilder, Emily (Frank McBrearty) Wilder, and the late Adelaide Wilder. Cherished great grandfather of Ryan Baum, Maria Baum, Zachary Baum, Nathan Baum, Charlie Work, Simon Work, Ana Wilder and Silas Wilder. Beloved son of the late Nathan and Minnie Yawitz. Dear brother of the late Sarah (Sam) Kaplan, Alice Wasserman, Ann (Joe) Offstein, Adolph (Leah) Yawitz, Isadore (Theresa) Yawitz, Dorothy Yawitz, Leah Yawitz, Stanley (Helen) Yawitz, and Jeannette (Ed) Wides. Beloved brother-in-law of Ruth Tockman. Dear uncle, great uncle, cousin and friend.
Due to the current health situation, the services will be private. Contributions in Sidney’s memory may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice. The family would like to express their deep gratitude to all of Sidney’s private caregivers for their wonderful care and compassion.
