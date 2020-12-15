Stanford B. Goldman, December 14, 2020.
Stanford B. Goldman, 91, of St. Louis, passed away peacefully at Evelyn’s House Hospice.
Dear husband to Bebe Kessler Goldman; father and father in law of Ellen Goldman (Yit Lee) and Jill Walsh; grandfather of Emily, Matthew, and Connor Walsh. Stan was always a loving father, husband, and grandfather.
Stanford attended Soldan High School and Washington University. He proudly served in the army during the Korean War. Stan dedicated 45 years to his career as a CPA. Stan loved all sports. Tennis was the sport that Stan played, and he was an avid fan of the Cardinals as well as the numerous football teams that were in St. Louis over the years. Stanford was co-leader in a marriage enrichment group along with his 2nd wife, the late Ranka Bogdanovich.
Stanford was also very involved with the Masonic Lodge.
A private graveside service will be held Thursday, December 17th at 2 PM. The service will be available via Livestream-Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for Live Stream details. Memorial contributions to the St. Louis Area Food Bank or a charity of your choice..
