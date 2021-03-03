Stanley B. Feldman (83) passed away on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 with his family by his side.
Stan is survived by his loving wife Marion of 56 years. Dear father and father-in-law Amy Kral (Ed), Dr. Michael Feldman of Los Angeles. Brother of Beverly Shabansky (Late husband Shelly) and the late Al Feldman (Diane). Also preceded in death by mother Bella and father George. He will be missed by many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and especially his Dear Aunt Lydia who was very special to him. She is 99 years old and they emailed each other daily.
Stan grew up in University City, served 2 years in the Marine Corps and then worked as a Systems Engineer at IBM for over 40 years. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Alzheimer's Association or the American Cancer Society. Services: A private service will be held at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery