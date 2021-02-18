Stanley Frank Abrams, February 17, 2021
Beloved husband of Ann Ruth Minner Abrams for 70 amazing years; dear father and father in law of John (Debbie) Abrams and Ellen Abrams; #1 “Hipop” of David (Melissa) Abrams, Jason (Tara) Abrams, Daniel (Lynn) Abrams, Dorie (Drew) Ehrhardt, Brian (Samantha ) Levinson, Amanda (Chris) Wang, Rob (Becky) Levinson; great-grandfather of 13 “great” grandchildren; dear brother of the late Monroe (late Gloria) Abrams and the late Robert (late Deedy) Abrams; dear friend of Karen Triplett; dear uncle, cousin and friend to many.
The service will available via Live Stream on Friday, February 19 at 1:30 PM CST. Visit bergermemorialchapel.com for live stream details. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions preferred to Jewish Family Services, Miriam Foundation, 501 Bacon Ave. 63119 or to a charity of your choice.
BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE