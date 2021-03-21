Steven Birenbaum, March 20, 2021
Steven Birenbaum, age 77, beloved husband of Marsha (nee Rubin) for 40 years; Loving father of Simon (Whitney) of Baltimore, Maryland, and Daniel (Rochel) of Jerusalem, Israel; Adored grandfather of Milo, Sonny, Binyamin, Tzvi Eli, Nechama, and Tzivia; Devoted brother of Bob (Vicki) Birenbaum of Houston, Texas, and Ken (Sandy) Birenbaum of St. Louis; stepbrother to Don Levin, Marilyn Brown, Elaine Unell and brother-in-law to David (Bonnie) Rubin of Chicago, Illinois, and Carl (Gloria Epstein) Rubin of Baltimore, Maryland. Cherished uncle to many nieces and nephews.
Steve was an active member of Kol Rinah and was very involved in caring for the Holocaust Memorial Scrolls, as well as being active on various committees. He was a good listener, a true friend and a "gutte nashemish" (good soul).
Memorial contributions may be made to Kol Rinah, and the ACLU of Eastern Missouri.
To keep everyone safe and healthy, internment is private. To attend the funeral via live stream please visit bergermemorialchapel.com on Monday, March 22 at 1:00 PM CST.
Berger Memorial Service