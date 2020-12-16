Steven Morose, 79, gone in body, alive forever in spirit, passed away on December 14, 2020.
Beloved husband of 59 years to Nedra (Seliady) Morose. Dear father and father-in-law to Mark (Amy Jo Sheppard) Morose, Melani “Sissy” (Mark) Edelstein, Ellen (Paul) Rosenfeld and Amy (Patrick) Benoist. Adoring grandfather to Alexander and Jackson Morose, Jacob, Natalie and Rachel Edelstein, Eli, Leo, Annie and Lilah Rosenfeld, Sam, Ethan and Kate Benoist. Steven was also the treasured brother to Jill (Ben) Turec, Randee (Ron) Gallo and the late Nelson Morose as well as a cherished uncle and a friend to many.
Steven was a lifelong businessman and successful entrepreneur for over fifty years.
Contributions in Steven’s memory can be made to The Alzheimer’s Association, 9370 Olive Blvd., St. Louis, MO, 63132 or to the charity of your choice. Due to the current health situation, a private service will be held in his honor.
