Steven Robert Dottheim, August 16, 2020, in Jefferson City, Mo.
Beloved brother of Faye (David) Brooks of New York, NY. Dear son of the late Frieda and Fred Dottheim. Loving uncle of Joanna (Marcus) Klostermeyer and Kara Brooks. Dear cousin, friend, mentor and colleague.
Steven received his undergraduate degree from Duke University, where he was Phi Beta Kappa and Magna Cum Laude. He received his law degree from Duke University Law School. During the interim between undergraduate and law school Steven worked for the political consultant, Matt Reese. While there he worked on the political campaigns of Ted Kennedy and John Glenn and independently worked on John Danforth’s campaign.
Steven spent his career serving the State of Missouri as the Chief Deputy General Counsel of the Missouri Public Service Commission. He was a member of the Missouri and Connecticut Bar.
Due to the current health situation, the services will be private. Contributions in his memory may be made to SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Foundation, 3800 Park Avenue, St. Louis, MO, 63110.
