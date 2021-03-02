Steven Sandler, December 19, 2020
Beloved father of Scott and Andy Sandler. Loving grandfather (“Joe Joe”) of Leela, Eli, Reid and Josie Sandler. Beloved brother of Alan Sandler. Dear uncle, cousin and friend of many.
Steven Sandler from East St. Louis first worked in various roles in Education receiving a Phd. from North Texas State University. He then moved on to the corporate world in executive positions for AT&T and Sony. Dad loved the Marine Corp and Ayn Rand novels. He will be missed dearly.
A celebration of life is planned for the summer. Please contact Scott to be included on the email invite list at icxcsai@gmail.com. Contributions in his memory may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.
