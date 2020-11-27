Stuart Michael Katz, 73, passed away in the presence of his family on November 23, 2020.
Stu was born in St. Louis to the late Jack and Gertie (Mestman) Katz and graduated from both University City High School and the University of Missouri.
After graduating from Mizzou, Stu married the love of his life, Pamela Joy Inger. He served his country honorably in the Army Reserve, and then embarked on a long and successful career in the Sales and Marketing organizations of Southwestern Bell and AT&T. A few years after marrying Pam, his life was changed by the births of his sons, Randy and Josh. His boys were everything to him, as he was totally devoted to their academic and extracurricular activities, supporting them through football, orchestra, college and graduate school, and countless other events.
After retirement, Stu enthusiastically volunteered with many organizations, including time spent as a docent at the San Antonio and St. Louis Zoos, and working as a transporter at Missouri Baptist and St. Luke’s hospitals. In his favorite volunteer job, Stu amassed over 6,500 hours with the USO of Missouri. He was a kind, caring, and helpful presence to tens of thousands of service men and women traveling through Lambert Airport over the years.
Stu also loved to be in and around the kitchen, creating delicious meals for his family and friends. He became an expert pitmaster, smoking unforgettable meals and eventually judging multiple competitions with the St. Louis BBQ Society. His baking exploits, especially with raisin challahs, will be remembered by all. Stu was a lifelong fan of the St. Louis Cardinals and their great slugger Stan Musial.
Stuart is survived by his beloved wife of 51 years Pamela (Inger) Katz, his sons and daughters-in-law Randal and Sara (Kingsley) Katz and Joshua and Erica (Finazzo) Katz, as well as the pride and joy of his later years, his four grandchildren Madeline, Lilah, Jacob, and Eliza Katz. He is also survived by his dear brother, brother-in-law, and sisters-in-law Bruce and Barbara (Rothman) Katz and Jerry and Judy (Inger) Shanfeld and his many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
A private graveside service was held at United Hebrew Cemetery. Memorial contributions are preferred to the charity of your choice. Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information.
