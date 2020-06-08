Susan Fay Waxman (z”l), June 7, 2020
Before Mom was mom, she was the daughter of Monroe (z”l) and Harriet Zimmerman, born, raised and lived in St. Louis since 19 April 1953. She was the middle sister of the elder Rose (Ronald) Newman, of the younger Elaine (Larry) Amitin, and of the youngest Andy (Suzy, z”l) Zimmerman. She was a graduate of Parkway Central (‘71) and of St. Louis Community College – Meramec (‘85). She was a nurse, investing 34 years of her life in the care of others. She was a romantic, eventually marrying her high-school sweetheart Scott Waxman, spending the last 28 years together.
But, as her children (Marshal & Christina, Jeremy & Sarah, Nicole & Dan, Jacob & Natalie), we knew little of all that. To us, she was a tireless warrior for our welfare, working three jobs with little sleep, to ensure all we needed (and, a little of what we wanted) was provided. To us, she was our greatest advocate and champion, literally dragging us forward or pulling us up when we were down and never missing a moment to brag about us to friends and strangers alike. To us, she was the sponsor of our dreams, lifting us to heights she could only imagine. To us, she was the fiercest lover of family one could know (maybe, at times, a little too fierce), teaching us how to be parents ourselves to her eight grandchildren (Gabie, Hailie, Ava, Emma, Tamara, Maya, Ruby and Noam) with one more on the way.
So, who was Susan “Soozi” Zimmerman… then Klaven… then Waxman? She was simply, affectionately, gratefully: Mom and Grandma. And, we’re sure, that’s all she would want to be remembered as.
Donations in mom’s loving memory can be made to the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation of America - Mid-America Chapter: https://www.crohnscolitisfoundation.org/chapters/midamerica.
