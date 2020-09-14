Suzanne Ruth Pass, September 12, 2020
Wife of her late beloved husband Sam Pass; dear mother and mother-in-law of Maryann Hope Pass (Raymond Loehr), Leslie Carin Bakken and Charles “Chuck” Pass (Jennifer Hartz); dear grandmother of Sam Bakken, Nicholas and Carly Pass; dear sister of the late Evelyn Chase and the late Leighton “Lee” Nieman; our dear aunt, cousin and friend.
Suzanne was an amazing tennis player and she continued playing until her mid 80’s. She loved the St. Louis Symphony and received enormous pleasure from volunteering at Oasis helping teach children to read.
A private family service will be held. Memorial contributions preferred to the Miriam School and Learning Center, 1138 N. Warson Road,63132. Visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information.
