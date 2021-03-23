Tami Sue Kiem, 58 of St. Louis, Missouri passed away March 8, 2021.
She was born in St Louis, Missouri on July 25, 1962. Tami graduated from Parkway North High School and received her Bachelor’s Degree at the University of Missouri-Columbia and her Master’s Degree at Fontbonne University in St. Louis. Her degrees were in Speech Pathology. Tami had a career in Speech therapy for Special School District in St Louis. She was a member of Delta Phi Epsilon Society.
Tami was predeceased by her father, the late Morris Kevrick. She is survived by her mother, Helyn Kevrick; dear mother of Hannah Kiem and Sophie Kiem; dear sister of Teri Brandvein, Rebel Vaenberg and Joel Kevrick.
Graveside services were held at B’nai Amoona Cemetery University City, MO at 2:00 p.m. Wed. March 10, 2021. Family has requested donations be made to The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE