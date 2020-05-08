Ted Berger died May 4, 2020 after a life well lived for 93 years. He was a loving husband to Esther (Schermer) for 70 years. Father to three daughters and son in laws: Debra (Mark) Zar, Barbara (George) Hay, Emily Becker (Kevin Reinert). Grandfather of five: Jessica (Travis), Robby (Amanda), Lauren, David (Cali), Eve (Karl), Great grandfather of seven (Sophia, EJ, Eloise, Asher, Everett, Hadley, Easton). Son of Leon & Ethel Berger.
He was in the hardware business for over 65 years. Everyone knew he was a man of few words, had an awesome smile, big heart, and a need for order and neatness. This was reflected in his hardware stores by the rows of perfectly hung shelves and tools.
He always seemed content and at peace with life. He left us all with great memories.
He often said, “do something about the things you can do and don’t worry about the things you can’t.” His legacy told us to live and enjoy all moments of life. He loved and was loved!