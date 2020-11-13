Teresa “Terri” Rich, November 13, 2020
Beloved daughter of the late Alfred and the late Adele Rich; dear sister and sister-in-law of Warren Rich (Sandy) and Elliot Rich (Kim); dear aunt of Scott Rich (Cheri), Andy Rich, Jennifer Rosenthal (Craig), Blair Kweskin (Sasha), Alexis Porter, Ryan Rich (Ashley) and Brett Rich; dear great-aunt of Lily Rich, Benjamin Rich, Dylan Rosenthal, Demi Rosenthal, Shay Kweskin, Boden Kweskin and Easton Porter; our dear cousin and friend to so many.
Terri loved teaching her high school English class students after graduating from Washington University. She opened her very successful tech recruiting company which gave her the freedom to travel the world with her friends. More than anything, she was devoted to her family. Although she was not in good health the last five years, her life was made immensely better by her loving, devoted companion and caregiver, Ruby Lathon.
A private graveside service was held. Memorial contributions preferred to the Alzheimer's Association of St Louis or charity of your choice. BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE