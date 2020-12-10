Terry L. Schermer, December 9, 2020
Beloved wife of the late Bernerd A. Schermer; dear mother of the late Jan Guffey (Randy) and Joy Cole; grandmother of Erin Merrill (Robbie), Sierra McCord (Joe), Natalie Powell, Felicia Winstead and Billie Powell, Adeena, Matthew and Eleanor Cole; dear great-grandmother of Maeve, Kyle, Haley, Owen, Brennan and Ryker; dear sister of the late Dr. Leonard Kent (late Irene) and the late Kenneth Kent (Estelle); dear aunt and friend to many.
Private graveside service. Memorial contributions preferred to the charity of your choice.