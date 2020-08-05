Terry Lois Hieken of Chesterfield, Missouri passed away peacefully in her sleep on August 4, 2020.
She was born on July 30, 1928 in St. Louis, MO. Terry was happily married to Harvey (deceased) for over 70 years. She has 2 daughters, Andrea in San Diego and Shelley in St. Louis. In addition she has 4 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren
Terry was very active in the Jewish community. She was a past president of B'nai Amoona Sisterhood and involved with the Jewish Book Festival for many years.
Everyone who knew Terry knew she was a great cook. Not only did she love cooking for her family but she also went back to school in 1968 for a degree in Hotel and Restaurant Management. She taught for several years at Collinsville Vocational High School.
Her favorite recipe, one that has been passed down to her daughters and granddaughters, was for date nut chocolate cake. For over 40 years she would send this cake to her daughter, Andrea for her birthday. Andrea never got tired of it.
When she wasn't cooking, teaching or taking care of her family, she volunteered her time at KMOX Call for Action.
Terry could do anything, always had a smile on her face and was a great listener. She loved to shop and enjoyed buying clothes for herself as well as for her daughters and grandchildren. NCJW and Stein Mart were her favorite spots!
Terry is survived by her daughters, Shelley (Bruce) Edwards and Andrea (Mike Jennings) Mintz; grandchildren Sara (Luis) Uribe, Julie (Fredric) Rosenberg, Lisa (Kevin) Spector and Charlie Mintz; great grandchildren Oscar and Oliver Uribe, Hamilton, Harry, Felix and Solomon Rosenberg, and Jacob and Zoe Spector.
BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE