Theodore Helfgott, March 4, 2021
Beloved husband of Joan A. Helfgott for over 60 years; dear father and father in law of Eric (Eugenia) Helfgott, Sara Helfgott and Eve (Chris Brown) Helfgott; dear grandfather of Katya, Grace and Adele; brother of the late Lawrence, late Robert, late Julian and late Martin; dear uncle, cousin and friend to many. Proud environmental scientist. Will be remembered in our hearts forever.
Private services will be held at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery on Wednesday, March 10 at 10:30 AM. Visit Bergermemorialchapel.com for live stream details. Memorial contributions to the Nature Conservancy https://namati.org/network/organization/the-nature-conservancy/
