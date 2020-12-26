THOMAS KLINE LANGSDORF, December 24, 2020
Tom, Tommy, Dad, Papa was born on September 29th, 1947. Dear son of the late Samuel Morris and Ellen (Kline) Langsdorf. Beloved husband of Linda (Becker) Langsdorf. Devoted father of Caroline (Andrew) Weinstein, Julia (Daniel) Jacobson and Margot Langsdorf. Proud Papa of Charles and Theodore Weinstein and Samuel and Lucy Jacobson. Brother of Kenneth (Phyllis) Langsdorf and brother-in-law of the late Dr. Jeffrey (Roberta) Becker and Foster Becker. Loving uncle, cousin and loyal and devoted friend to many.
Tom was a proud native of St. Louis. He treasured the friendships that he formed at St. Louis Country Day School, many of whom were his dearest friends until the end. He graduated from American University in Washington, DC. He loved DC and stayed after graduation to work for the Department of Commerce before returning to St. Louis to become a part of his family-owned business, Universal Printing Company. He enjoyed spending time at the company owned farm in Leslie, Missouri and loved spending hours on the water fishing, a pastime that he was proud to share with his daughters. Tom was caring, kind, generous and had a sharp and dry sense of humor, which stayed with him until his final days. His greatest joy was his family and they returned his love many fold.
Funeral services will be private due to the coronavirus. A celebration of Tom’s life will be held at a later date when it’s safe to gather to remember him and share stories and laughs. Donations in Tom’s memory would be appreciated to the Office of Medical Alumni and Development, Washington University in St. Louis, Thomas K. Langsdorf Family Endowment Fund- #27352, Campus Box 1247, 7425 Forsyth Boulevard, Suite 2100, St. Louis, Missouri, 63105.
A RINDSKOPF-ROTH SERVICE