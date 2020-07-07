Tilford Hearsh, July 4th, 2020
Beloved husband of the late Anita Hearsh for 70 years. Dear father of Linda (Jeff) Collier and Mark (Phyllis) Hearsh. Loving grandfather of Erin (Brooke Fries) Collier, Michael and Madyson Hearsh. Dear great grandfather of Scout, Bellamy, and Chance Fries. Dear brother of Howard (the late Betty) Hearsh and the late Sandy (late Ivan) Scholnick. Beloved brother-in-law of the late Bonnie (late Alan) Lander. Dear uncle, cousin and friend.
Private family services will be held. Contributions in his memory may be made to the Hearsh-Gelber Research Fund, C/O The Foundation for Barnes-Jewish Hospital, 1001 Highlands Plaza Drive West, Suite 140, St. Louis, MO, 63110 or to the charity of the donor's choice.
A RINDSKOPF-ROTH SERVICE