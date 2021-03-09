Vernon Shapiro passed away Sunday, March 7, 2021 in Toronto at Sunnybrook Health in the Veterans Wing. Beloved husband of Adele Shapiro. Loving father of Linda and Robert. Devoted grandfather of Jennifer and Cliff, Jeremy, Madison, Abigail, Molly, great-grandfather of Ivy, and Violet. Special uncle to Judy and many other nieces and nephews.
A funeral service was held on Monday, March 8 at Pardes Chaim Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Sunnybrook Hospital Foundation c/o the Veterans Centre, 2075 Bayview Ave, Toronto, ON M4N 3M5, Canada.