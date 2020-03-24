Vivian Cecile Gellman, May 14, 1925 – March 20, 2020

Beloved wife of the late Herman P. Gellman; dear mother and mother in law of Bob (Nancy) Gellman, Dr. Steven (Elizabeth Sullivan) Gellman and Lauri Gellman Wallace; dear Nonnie of Tracy (Tim) Liebe, Lucy Gellman and Benji Gellman; dear sister and sister in law of the late Ruth (Morris) Kalmon and the late Leonard (Lois Lee) Bierman; our dear aunt, great aunt, cousin and friend; the family greatly appreciates the love and care provided by Toni, Geneva and Denise along with the staff at BJC Hospice.

Vivian was a graduate of Washington University and after raising her family, returned to obtain a master’s degree in Education. She taught in University City schools for many years. In 1991 she retired as a faculty member of the Washington University Graduate Institute of Education.

Vivian then began a second career, pursuing her lifelong passion with flowers, forming Vivian Gellman Garden Concepts. Along with creating her home’s well-known gardens on Ladue and McKnight Roads, she designed many other residential landscapes. She was a popular resource for local gardening enthusiasts, television and newspapers.

Her other interests included extensive worldwide travel, synagogue participation, cooking and mah-jongg. She will be greatly missed by her family, friends, former colleagues and students.

A private family service was held. Contributions in her memory may be made to The Saint Louis Men’s Group Against Cancer, 12951 Olive Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63141, Harvey Kornblum Food Pantry, Jewish Family and Children’s Service, 10950 Schuetz Rd., St. Louis, MO 63146, Congregation B’nai Amoona, 324 S. Mason Rd., St. Louis, MO 63141 or the charity of your choice.